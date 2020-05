Comedic Relief with Dusty Slay and Matt Mitchell

This Saturday May 2 at 7:30 our Comedic Relief show will be a remote show featuring Dusty Slay and Matt Mitchell. The show will be produced by Steven W. Disbrow and will still stream from our Facebook page.

We will be raising funds for The Red Cross and our out of work staff.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1152339261781321/