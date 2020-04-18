"Comedic Relief" from stay at home order and for American Red Cross for East Brainerd. We will ask for donations to help those devastated, and if you have not seen it in person it is devastating beyond belief, pictures and videos do not reflect the true depth.

This weeks show will be a clean show!!! For the entire family. Gather around Face book with the kids and let them know what a live comedy show is like. After all our future and new normal will be shaped by them and for them.

Karen Mills, Dan Whitehurst, and Luke Marter will be performing. Tickets are available for purchase if you’d like to contribute, however are not required for viewing.

Thanks everyone as we try our best to keep you entertained and help our community during this time!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/165088921408431/