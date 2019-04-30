Join us for Comedy #atthemoxy!

We will be slinging the hahas at Moxy Chattanooga Downtown for a special evening featuring David Perdue from Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City!

Also appearing will be Atlanta's Nathan Owens and Matt Harris from Chattanooga

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

This is a FREE event! Be prepared to giggle and hashtag the night away #atthemoxy

David Perdue is a comedian who has appeared on Kevin Hart Presents: "Hart of the City" on Comedy Central and "Uproarious" on Fuse T.V. David is also an actor appearing in "Love Is..." on OWN and "Bobcat Goldthwait"s Misfits and Monsters" on truTV. In 2016 he was the Laughing Skull Festival's "Set List Tournament" champion. He appeared as one of the 12 most talked about comedians in Atlanta on the first digital cover of ComedyHype magazine. David was selected by Creative Loafing as one of Atlanta's "People to Watch" in 2017. He was also selected to perform in the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, the Accidental Comedy Festival, the Birmingham Comedy Festival and the Laugh Your Asheville Comedy Festival & has taped for Kevin Hart’s LOL Network at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy festival is Montréal, Canada.

Nathan Owens is a stand up comedian from Atlanta and has traveled throughout the southeast spreading his own brand of awkward funny. Proud to be born in West Virginia and raised in Georgia Nathan brings his own stories and unique observations to the stage.

Matt Harris has been heard on Brew Chatt.