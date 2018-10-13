Comedy Island
The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
Theater & DanceDisney's "Newsies"
Concerts & Live MusicPains Chapel
This & ThatThe Floor Is Yours
Theater & DanceThe Odd Couple
Concerts & Live MusicArlo Gilliam
This & ThatRuby Falls Lantern Tours
Saturday
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
Art & ExhibitionsThe Poetic Still Life with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicMountain Creek House Fire
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Walters and Rishard
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMike Mcdade
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Education & LearningArchaeology Museum Lecture
Tuesday
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Beginning Acrylic Painting with Karen Reader
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Education & LearningWorking Through Stress With Writing
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman on the Patio
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Stringer's Ridge
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Education & LearningCreative Journaling 101
Concerts & Live MusicWine Wednesday with Matt Downer
Thursday
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Intermediate Drawing with Victoria Pearmain
Education & LearningThe Marketing Strategy Development Series, Part 1: S.W.O.T. Analysis
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning6 Week Class: Drawing Basics with Victoria Pearmain
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes