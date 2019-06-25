Comedy Tap Takeover

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Great beers and a free live comedy come together. Comedians Matt Patterson, John Eick, and Josh Wagner will provide the jokes. Hutton & Smith has the beers. Hosted by Chris Hill

Comedy, This & That
