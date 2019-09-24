Comedy Tap Takeover

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Stand up comedy and amazing beer. Another great local lineup for the monthly comedy show at Hutton & Smith. Free event!

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Comedy, Food & Drink, This & That
