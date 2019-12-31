Live local comedy and amazing beer. Hutton & Smith will be open until midnight to celebrate the New Year, and we'll be kicking things off with our last show of the year. There is an incredible local line up and maybe a surprise guest or two.
Comedy Tap Takeover
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Thursday
Friday
