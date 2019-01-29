Comedy Tap Takeover

Hutton and Smith 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Free comedy showcase featuring local comedians: Luke Marter, Ryan Darling, and Andrew Ledbetter. Hosted by Chris Hill

