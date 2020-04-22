Comics Pajama Party - LIVE Graphic Novel Sale!

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

You're invited to come hang out in our home and go through our graphic novel collection with us! See something you like, just let us know and it's yours!

In this show, we'll have new and lightly used graphic novels, full series collections, and more for sale! We're offering great deals on these to give you something to read and enjoy during your stay-at-home time.

This event is part of our continued effort to raise money for our staff during this difficult time for small businesses. We hope you'll tune in!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/663581947808788/

