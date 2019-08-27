Coming Alongside: What to Say (and Do) When People Are Suffering

When a person that you love or someone in your community is facing grief, illness, or abject hardship, do you know what to do? Are you likely to disappear for fear of making it worse?

Learn how to respond to those around you facing hard times without the fear of saying or doing the wrong thing. This class will be relaxed, at time humorous, and an open table for questions and discussion.

About the teacher:

Missy Luce is the founder of Lucent Gift, a small business that provides women facing cancer treatment with gift boxes filled with locally-made items that address the side effects of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. A two-time cancer survivor, Missy will share her experience of friends who did the right thing, the wrong thing, and the nothing.