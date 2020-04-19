Coming Undone: Making Upcycled Yarn - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

In this follow-along workshop you will learn how to turn discarded clothing into interesting art yarn that can be used for weaving, crochet, knitting or mixed media projects. We will cover stripping fabric into a yarn, making a fabric twine, and reclaiming yarn from an old sweater.

Materials needed:

  • Clothing that is destined for the thrift store
  • An old sweater (a chunky knit would work best)
  • Scissors
  • Optional: metallic thread, leather cord, etc.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/19/coming-undone-making-upcycled-yarn-online-class

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney is an artist and textile designer in Chattanooga TN. She holds a degree in studio art from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia. She moved to the Chattanooga area for a job as an area rug designer in 2000. After traveling to India for work in 2015, she became curious about the ancient art of handweaving. In 2017 she began to explore weaving as an art form and sharing the craft with others. She was chosen for Best Fine Craft in 2019 at the Creative Arts Guild’s Festival in Dalton. You can see her woven fiber art at Area 61 Gallery in Chattanooga. Follow her on Instagram @lolarunswithscissors, “Studio 4K Design - Lisa Denney” on Facebook or at lisadenneyartanddesign.com.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
