Community Blood Drive
Blood Assurance will be here doing a Blood Drive from 10AM till 2PM.
We will have free hotdogs, hamburgers & cold drinks available between 11AM & 3PM
to
White Lightening Harley-Davidson 7720 Lee Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
