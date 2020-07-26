Community Health and Acupuncture

to

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Community Health and Acupuncture

Join the Chattanooga Holistic Medicine crew at beautiful Crabtree Farms for an afternoon filled with holistic health happenings. We will be offering acupuncture ($20-$40), massage and cupping ($40-$60), and movement classes ($10-$20) in an open outdoor setting. This event is pet and kid-friendly. Food samplings will also be provided. Please bring chairs/blankets if you want them.

Go to https://acusimple.com/access/1835/#/appointments/ to secure your spot.

Mask Policy: Masks are required while on the property at Crabtree Farms unless you are outside and appropriately socially distanced (greater than 6 feet apart)

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Health & Wellness
to
Google Calendar - Community Health and Acupuncture - 2020-07-26 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Community Health and Acupuncture - 2020-07-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Community Health and Acupuncture - 2020-07-26 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Community Health and Acupuncture - 2020-07-26 12:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 23, 2020

Friday

July 24, 2020

Saturday

July 25, 2020

Sunday

July 26, 2020

Monday

July 27, 2020

Tuesday

July 28, 2020

Wednesday

July 29, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse