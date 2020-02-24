Community Organizing About Coal Ash

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Kent Minault will talk about community organizing around the Bull Run TVA power plant coal ash ponds and working with the victims of the Kingston TVA coal ash spill cleanup. He will also speak on electric vehicle charging stations in Los Angeles and Knoxville and their relation to energy equity. He volunteered with the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign. After victory getting LA off coal, he joined the LA County Electric Bus Coalition and within a year got LA Metro to transition to electric buses by 2030.

