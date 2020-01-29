What's your favorite part of Chattanooga's Riverfront? What would you like to see more of? What's missing? What keeps you and your family from going to the Riverfront more often? What is one thing you'd like to see happen in the Riverfront District between 4th Street and the Tennessee River?

Answer these questions and more along with giving your thoughts on the future of Chattanooga's Riverfront District in the first Community Visioning Workshop for ONE Riverfront, the Riverfront District Master Plan. For the community meeting, children are welcome, and there will be free parking in three lots close to the Aquarium along with light refreshments to enjoy.

While the Riverfront has seen significant investment and is punctuated with many landmark projects, the Riverfront District has also grappled with the challenges of aging infrastructure and amenities, single-mode roadway design, and an imbalance of tourist and visitor activity relative to local use. The Riverfront District also shares, along with the greater Chattanooga community, the tremendously important civic responsibility to improve social and economic equity.

The Riverfront District Master Plan will engage the Chattanooga community to: advance the activation of the riverfront park system;

strengthen connectivity of the riverfront and to neighboring downtown areas; develop a greater sense of place through unique development, streetscape and public realm improvements, and branding; guide catalytic opportunities that complement greater downtown Chattanooga while improving the experience and function of the unique users of the Riverfront District; and define the role of the district, creating a place that serves all Chattanoogans, in addition to the district’s strong tourism industry.