Complete Transparency | Painting Glass

October 7 & 8 | 10 am-5 pm

Demo | Intro: Friday, October 6 | 6-8 pm

Instructor: Timur Akhriev

This weekend workshop is focused on understanding the transparency and luminosity of glass in an intricate setting. Painting glass objects might be one of the most interesting subjects in the genre of still life. From the earliest ages of until painting to now, artist have always used glass objects in their work. It’s luminous, it’s transparent but it distorts the form and color of whatever background it has. Instructor, Timur Akrhiev says, “painting glass was always challenging, but it gave me a tremendous understanding of complex layers and reflections, and what it means to paint warm and cools in close proximity.” Rembandt, Vermeer, Diebenkorn and many others, the list will goes on forever of artists who have featured glass. Why shouldn’t we try the same? Students will work from a still life set up by the instructor.

The workshop is two days but will begin on Friday evening with a 2-hour intro and demo by Timur to allow for more painting time for the students during the workshop. Feel free to bring a sack dinner to demo, drinks will be provided. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day during the workshop.

Click here for materials list.

About the Instructor:

Born in Vladikavkaz, the territory where Southern Russia meets Chechnya in 1983, Timur lived with his family until moving from the region during the conflict of 1991. After moving to St. Petersburg Timur began attending the St. Petersburg Iagonson Fine Art School at the age of twelve, where many of the professors studied at the Repin Academy of Fine Arts. While living in Russia Timur also received private tutoring from Nikita Fomin, son of Piotr Fomin.

After graduation, Timur immigrated to Chattanooga Tennessee to live with his father, Daud Akhriev and stepmother Melissa Hefferlin, who are also Russian trained artists. In Chattanooga Timur attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga studying in the Fine Arts program. In 2005 to further his education Timur moved to Florence Italy to study at the Florence Academy of Art and Charles Cicel Studios of Drawing, Painting, and Sculpture for two years. Today, Timur, splits his time between the US and Europe. He is skilled in painting all genres of work.