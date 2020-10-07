Composition & Multi-Figure Painting with Timur Akhriev

We are excited to offer an on-line painting class with one of our regular instructors, Timur Akhriev. The goal of this class is to develop an understanding of how to paint a multi-figurative composition by breaking the composition down into rhythmic shapes. We will be attempting to shift the focal point away from the middle of the canvas toward more sophisticated placements.

We will also look at native shapes and how they affect the movement. By approaching it abstractly, as large movements of darks and lights against each other, you will learn how to simplify the most important information and what to focus on. We will discuss what to add and what to subtract for improvement of the painting. We will also work on high and low contrast, subtlety, and sharp edges vs soft edges.

A significant number of classical painters have achieved amazing skill in painting large, figurative paintings through seeing the movement of large shapes on their canvases.

An album of images will be provided to get you started on the search for the ones you want to work with.

We will be working in gouache (opaque watercolor). Gouache is a fast-drying medium that allows one to achieve faster results yet also imitates oil very well. Students will only be using black and white colors in order to fully focus on composition, tone, and value, etc.

This class will be offered through ZOOM meetings. After registration, students will be sent a link to join the class. If you need to download the free ZOOM app, you can find it here.

Click here for materials list.

Daily schedule:

10 am to 11 am – Image presentation and live demonstration by Timur via Zoom

Students work on the exercise of the day

2 pm – Upload your work for a brief talk, Q&A about work in progress

Continue with painting

4 pm – Upload images of painting and have a brief conversation and critique

Event details: https://townsendatelier.com/product/on-line-class-composition-multi-figure-painting-with-timur-akhriev/

About the instructor:

Born in Vladikavkaz, the territory where Southern Russia meets Chechnya in 1983, Timur lived with his family until moving from the region during the conflict of 1991. After moving to St. Petersburg Timur began attending the St. Petersburg Iagonson Fine Art School at the age of twelve, where many of the professors studied at the Repin Academy of Fine Arts. While living in Russia Timur also received private tutoring from Nikita Fomin, son of Piotr Fomin.

After graduation, Timur immigrated to Chattanooga Tennessee to live with his father, Daud Akhriev and stepmother Melissa Hefferlin, who are also Russian trained artists. In Chattanooga, Timur attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga studying in the Fine Arts program. In 2005 to further his education Timur moved to Florence Italy to study at the Florence Academy of Art and Charles Cecil Studios of Drawing, Painting, and Sculpture for two years. Today, Timur splits his time between the US and Europe. He is skilled in painting all genres of work and is a regular instructor at Townsend Atelier.