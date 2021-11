× Expand wanderlinger brewing Instagram Post For a Cause (Instagram Post) concert for a cause

Concert for a Cause presented by Be the Change Youth Initiative, an evening of music and storytelling.

This is a benefit concert for Songbirds Foundation's Guitars for Kids Program. More information at https://www.bethechangeyi.com/concert-for-a-cause

Local Artist: Anna Baldree, Sydney and Brayden Guerrette, Eric Kirkendoll and Darla Herron, Sam Steadman

Show starts at 7:30PM with $10 Donation.