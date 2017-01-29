The SAU Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Concerto Concert on Sunday, January 29 at 4:00 pm in the Collegedale SDA Church. This concert features 7 young soloists playing the music of Grieg, Reinecke, Faure, Shostakovich, Kabalevsky, Griffes and Widor. Come here these amazing young artists play the great works of the repertoire. This concert is free and open to the public, More information available atwww.southern.edu/music/events.