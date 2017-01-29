Concerto Concert

to Google Calendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The SAU Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Concerto Concert on Sunday, January 29 at 4:00 pm in the Collegedale SDA Church. This concert features 7 young soloists playing the music of Grieg, Reinecke, Faure, Shostakovich, Kabalevsky, Griffes and Widor. Come here these amazing young artists play the great works of the repertoire. This concert is free and open to the public, More information available atwww.southern.edu/music/events.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

4232362880

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00 iCalendar - Concerto Concert - 2017-01-29 16:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours