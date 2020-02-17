Connecting with Your Creativity through Writing

Everyone is creative. You may say things like “I don’t have a creative bone in my body,” but you do. Everyone is also a writer. In fact, you’ve been writing most of your life. Most of you write every single day. Whether you journal, text, or tweet you’re writing. You already know what you’re doing; all you need is a bit of coaxing to find out how creative you actually are! In this class, you will learn tips and tricks to help you find your creativity, so come to class ready to play with letters and words!

Supplies: We will provide pen and paper. Please bring your own notebooks, tablet or laptop if you prefer.

About the teacher:

Rebecca Cook writes poetry and prose and taught English and Creative Writing at UTC for over ten years. Her work has been published in The Georgia Review, New England Review, and many other journals and magazines. She has published four collections of poems, a novel, and is comfortable writing and teaching in any genre. She lives in Chattanooga, TN, where she spends much of her time typing and looking out the skylight at the birds.