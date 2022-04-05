× Expand thechattery.org Connecting to Your Inner Wise Woman

It's time to reclaim our power, our joy, our voices, and our soul sisters.

We live in a world that doesn't fully celebrate the feminine energy. We see this reflected in our own health & well-being, the state of the world, and the condition of Mother Earth.

This workshop will teach you how to listen to, connect to and honor the inner wisdom that lives inside you, allowing you to step more fully into your personal power. We'll practice energy work similar to Reiki (but of the Vedic tradition), learn and chant mantras for meditation, and use the 5 elements of nature (earth, fire, sky, water and air) to transform negativity and stress.

Say NOPE to playing small, not feeling well enough & thinking a mani/pedi counts as total self-care. We, as women, deserve more.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Like many others on the spiritual path, Kristen spent much of this lifetime seeking her true purpose. Although she had "successful" careers, lived in different cities and created decades' worth of beautiful memories with family and friends, she was not shining as brightly as she wanted to. She was also discovering that as she aged, she was starting to make decisions based on fear, rather than on what her heart and soul deeply desired.

Some of those decisions led her to a time she now "lovingly" refer to as the "Lifetime Movie Marathon". During this period of heartache and physical ailments, she was led to her guru and her own personal healing began. Through meditation processes and blessings that came from meeting and studying in India under her guru, Swami Kaleshwar, (student and devotee of the great saint, Shirdi Sai Baba), Kristen started on the path of uncovering the layers and washing the blocks that were keeping her from knowing her true self.

Kristen also discovered how to heal physical imbalances that traditional doctors had no solutions for. Instead of the lifetime of chronic pain, allergic reactions and pharmaceuticals doctors said could be ahead of her, today her being is in alignment. She learned that optimal health is an ongoing journey dependent on mindful choices of what you allow into your mind and into your body every single day. Using her Pre-Med degree in Bio-Psychology, continued education in epigenetics and personal development, and formal training in the Five Element Meditation processes, Kristen helps women empower their minds, bodies, hearts and souls. Today top leaders in meditation, longevity, holistic health and personal development are her current gurus to help women, like you, get the most health, happiness and fulfillment out of this crazy and beautiful journey called life.