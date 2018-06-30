Conservation Conversations: Bugs

A Celebration of Insects and Entomology:

Join us for a celebration of insects and entomology - the final Conservation Conversations event. To kick off the evening, UTC Professor Deanna Beasley will be presenting on her recently published cicada study: "Urbanization disrupts latitude-size rule in 17-year cicadas." Then we'll step out of the classroom and into the forest for a hands-on discussion with Julia Gregory from the Tennessee Aquarium. Julia will speak about climate change and the future of our relationship with the natural night. Finally, Chris Loizeaux from Blue Ridge Fly Fishing will host an environmentally friendly fly fishing demo at one of our ponds.

About Conservation Conversations:

Delve into the delicate world of conservation at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Once a month for several months in 2018, learn first-hand from local experts about pertinent issues in animal and planetary conservation, then get your boots on for an “action” aspect of the night. Join the conversation!

Support Conservation in Chattanooga:

Everyone is welcome at this event, but we suggest a donation of $10 per person, which will go towards Reflection Riding's conservation and education efforts. We'll provide beer, snacks, and great conversations with Chattanoogans who care about the health of their local and global ecology.