How to be Constantly Inspired Writing Workshop

Have you been feeling uninspired recently? Has creating become a difficult task for you? In this workshop, students walk through the process of understanding how small ideas become big ones, and how to harness a constant flow of inspiration. This workshop is about encouraging individuals in their own creativity and providing them with tools that they can use any time they are feeling uninspired. Discussion will include an exciting mixture of instruction, games, and exercises designed to get your creative juices flowing. The workshop will be $15.