How to be Constantly Inspired Writing Workshop

to

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Have you been feeling uninspired recently? Has creating become a difficult task for you? In this workshop, students walk through the process of understanding how small ideas become big ones, and how to harness a constant flow of inspiration. This workshop is about encouraging individuals in their own creativity and providing them with tools that they can use any time they are feeling uninspired. Discussion will include an exciting mixture of instruction, games, and exercises designed to get your creative juices flowing. The workshop will be $15.

Info

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
4232671218
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - How to be Constantly Inspired Writing Workshop - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - How to be Constantly Inspired Writing Workshop - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - How to be Constantly Inspired Writing Workshop - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - How to be Constantly Inspired Writing Workshop - 2022-04-30 09:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 5, 2022

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Thursday

April 7, 2022

Friday

April 8, 2022

Saturday

April 9, 2022

Sunday

April 10, 2022

Monday

April 11, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours