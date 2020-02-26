Contemporary Dance Class

Each class explores modern and contemporary dance technique such as graham, horton, limon, and gaga as well as explores new movement and choreography. Teacher bio; Sara McKenna began dance classes at the age of five in New Jersey and has continued her training in Georgia for the past twenty years. It was in high school when she took dance more seriously after performing her biggest role of Peter in Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe ballet under the Trinity Christian Fellowship: The Studio. She studied under Lori Zamzow-Wire at Sugarloaf Performing Arts in the Sugarloaf Ballet Company, where she performed in the ballets Snow White, Aladdin, and Sleeping Beauty. After graduating from Collins Hill High School, Sara obtained her Bachelor’s degree in dance at Kennesaw State University with a concentration in ballet. While dancing with the Kennesaw Dance Company, Sara performed under choreographers such as Ivan Pulinkala, Sandra Parks,and Lauri Stallings at the American College Dance Festival and at the Kennedy Center. She has also trained with the Atlanta Ballet, the Georgia Ballet, Tlang dance, Alonzo King Lines ballet, Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, Jose Limon Dance Foundation, Core, Kit Modus, and the PGK dance project during summer intensives. Since graduating, Sara has danced with SIDEWAYS Contemporary dance company, Fuerta Dance Company, Zoetic Dance Ensemble, Padeia Dance Theatre, Dance Canvas, Room to Move Dance, Professional Bodies and with Full Radius Dance while also teaching ballet, tap, modern, and jazz. New to Chattanooga, she is currently teaching at Massari-Wood Dance Center.