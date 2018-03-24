Contra Dance for All!

to Google Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) presents a Contra Dance for All! on Saturday, March 24th from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. with calling by Donna Calhoun and music by Peavine Creek String Band.

CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall Gym (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $10; $7 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Boots or shoes with hard heels are not allowed on the dance floor.

There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!

Info
Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Parties & Clubs, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2018-03-24 19:30:00
Digital Issue 15.11

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

March 20, 2018

Wednesday

March 21, 2018

Thursday

March 22, 2018

Friday

March 23, 2018

Saturday

March 24, 2018

Sunday

March 25, 2018

Monday

March 26, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours