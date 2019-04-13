Contra Dance for All!

to Google Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00

Spring Creek Road Baptist Church, 1312 Spring Creek Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) sponsors a Contra dance open to all on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays. The next dance takes place on Saturday, April 13 and features caller Vicki Herndon with music by Ed and Elsie.

Admission: $10 adults; $7 seniors; $5 students

Everyone is welcome! No need to come with a partner. All dances are taught in walk throughs. Contra dancing is aerobic so wear something casual and comfortable.

New to Contra dance? Every dance starts with a beginners workshop at at 7:30, so you'll learn the basic Contra moves and start having fun right away!

To preserve our floors, please bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. NOTE: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the gym floor.

Dancers are encouraged to bring their own resealable water bottles. No alcohol is permitted.

Check out Contra Dancing here!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOxPQkPqAUM

Info

Spring Creek Road Baptist Church, 1312 Spring Creek Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412 View Map
Parties & Clubs, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-13 19:30:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours