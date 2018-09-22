Contra Dance for All!

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) sponsors a Contra dance open to all on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays. This week's dance features caller Donna Calhoun with music by ORKA.

Everyone is welcome! No need to come with a partner. All dances are taught in walk throughs. Contra dancing is aerobic so wear something casual and comfortable.

New to Contra dance? There is a warm-up Contra workshop at 7:30, so you'll learn the basic moves and start having fun right away!

To preserve our floors, we suggest bringing a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. NOTE: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the gym floor.

Water and light snacks are provided. Dancers are encouraged to bring their own resealable water bottles. No alcohol is permitted.

Admission is $10; $7 for seniors; $5 students