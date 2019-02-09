Contra Dance for All!

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) sponsors a Contra dance open to all on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays. The next dance on Saturday, February 23rd features caller CHRISSY DAVIS-CAMP with music by REELPLAY.

Everyone is welcome! No need to come with a partner. All dances are taught in walk throughs. Contra dancing is aerobic so wear something casual and comfortable.

New to Contra dance? Every dance starts with a beginners workshop at at 7:30, so you'll learn the basic Contra moves and start having fun right away!

To preserve our floors, please bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. NOTE: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the gym floor.

Dancers are encouraged to bring their own resealable water bottles. No alcohol is permitted.

Admission is $10; $7 for seniors; $5 students