Contra Dance for All!

to Google Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Join us on the 2nd & 4th Saturdays at Brainerd United Methodist Church where fabulous callers and musicians will create an evening of dancing fun!

Everyone is welcome! No need to come with a partner. All dances are taught in walk throughs. Contra dancing is aerobic so wear something casual and comfortable.

New to Contra dance? Come for the Contra Basics workshop at 7:30, so you'll learn the basic moves and start having fun right away!

To preserve our floors, please bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. NOTE: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the gym floor.

Dancers are encouraged to bring their own resealable water bottles. And, feel free to bring a snack to share -- fruit, chips, packaged cookies, or bake something tasty! No alcohol is permitted.

Admission is $10; $7 for seniors; $5 students

Check out Contra Dancing here! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbesKbDWw3A

Info

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Parties & Clubs, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00 iCalendar - Contra Dance for All! - 2019-04-27 19:30:00
DI 16.11

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours