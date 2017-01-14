Contra Dance For Everyone!

Come out of hibernation for a Contra Dance sponsored by Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) on Saturday, January 14, from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m., featuring calling by Chrissy Davis Camp and music by Christy Burns & Bryant Haynes. Admission is $8; $5 students & seniors.
Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No partners are necessary. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing.
There is a contra basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 -- so plan to arrive early!
Note: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the dance floor.
Info
Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
