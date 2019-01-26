Contra Dance!

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) sponsors Contra dances open to all every month on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays. This week's dance features caller Charlotte Crittenden with music by the Mountain Creek Boys.

Everyone is welcome! No need to come with a partner. All dances are taught in walk throughs. Contra dancing is aerobic so wear something casual and comfortable.

New to Contra dance? Every dance starts with a beginners workshop at at 7:30, so you'll learn the basic Contra moves and start having fun right away!

To preserve our floors, please bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. NOTE: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the gym floor.

Dancers are encouraged to bring their own resealable water bottles. No alcohol is permitted.

Admission is $10; $7 for seniors; $5 students

