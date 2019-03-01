Cookie Creations

Join us for an adult evening of food and fun, while learning more about Girl Scouts. Enjoy sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with Tennessee craft beer. Proceeds will be used to support Girl Scouts and provide life-changing experiences to girls in our community.

Nicole Hughes, a Girl Scout volunteer and alum who is currently partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to promote water safety, is creating a water safety patch for GSCSA. She will be sharing her story of how Girl Scouts gave her the courage to believe she could effect change.