Cookie Creations

to Google Calendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for an adult evening of food and fun, while learning more about Girl Scouts. Enjoy sweet and savory cookie-inspired dishes paired with Tennessee craft beer. Proceeds will be used to support Girl Scouts and provide life-changing experiences to girls in our community.

Nicole Hughes, a Girl Scout volunteer and alum who is currently partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to promote water safety, is creating a water safety patch for GSCSA. She will be sharing her story of how Girl Scouts gave her the courage to believe she could effect change.

Info

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
8004741912
to Google Calendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Cookie Creations - 2019-03-01 18:30:00
DI 16.08

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 26, 2019

Wednesday

February 27, 2019

Thursday

February 28, 2019

Friday

March 1, 2019

Saturday

March 2, 2019

Sunday

March 3, 2019

Monday

March 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours