Cookie Decorating Class

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

FALL in love with cookie decorating in this seasonal class. Participants will learn the basics of cookie decorating and how to decorate 3 autumnal themed cookies.

The instructors will also share recipes for cookie dough and icing, as well as tips for decorating any cookie.

All supplies provided. Each participant will walk away with three delicious, decorated cookies. Tickets include one hot toddy cocktail (non alcoholic options available)!

Ticket sales close on November 11th at 2 p.m. ET (24 hours in advance).

About the instructors:

Tina Corea and Karla Hodges own event planning business, Parties with Pizazz, in Knoxville, Tennessee. They plan, coordinate, design, and decorate for any special event. Both Tina and Karla have enjoyed baking for their own special family celebrations over the years. They love the way food brings family and friends together, so they decided to add their special, custom decorated cookies to their list of services. Both friends and family members have begged them to teach others how to do it, so they are now offering cookie decorating classes. Tina and Karla are also teachers- having taught a total of 44 years combined!

Education & Learning, Food & Drink
4235212643
