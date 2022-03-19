× Expand Heather Ford Cooking with Lavender!

Alice Marrin, creator and owner of Lookout Lavender Farm, began her farming adventure in 2016 on 55 acres in Rising Fawn, Georgia. She manages her lavender field (1000 plants) as well as a farm store and online business. She enjoys sharing the farm during the bloom season and coaching others on how to successfully plant lavender in their own gardens.

You may know lavender for its distinctive scent and bold color, but have you ever tasted it? Culinary lavender is unique in its flavor, making it extremely versatile in recipes and perfect for elevated everyday cooking. In this hands-on class, participants will learn how to whip up lavender beverages, appetizers, main dishes and desserts. You will also take home lavender staples to use in your own kitchens.

