Cooking Vegan: One Pot Chili Mac

Maybe you have someone in your life who is vegan, or maybe you’re trying to watch your cholesterol. Either way, now is the perfect time to learn how to turn comfort foods into delicious vegan meals, and luckily Amanda and Rasean from Not Your Mama’s Greens are the perfect people to show you how!

In this class, you’ll learn how to make a simple, one-pot vegan chili mac. This recipe is the perfect weekday meal, since it doesn't require too much time in the kitchen; it's also beginner friendly and a great starter meal for new vegans!

You'll also learn basic culinary skills (like preparing produce), a few kitchen tips, and how to make a delicious, plant based meal.

If you’d like to cook along with the instructors, a list of supplies and the recipe will be provided closer to the date of the class.

About the teachers:

Not Your Mama’s Greens (NYMG) was founded by business partners, and siblings, Amanda Greenidge and Rasean Hewitt. NYMG currently offers plant based cooking classes, catering services, and meal prep.