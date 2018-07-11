Corey Evitts on the Patio

to Google Calendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Corey Evitts will be on the patio performing music from all eras and styles. With a plastic drum and set of maracas, Corey began his musical career at age 2, continuing to hone his craft. With live sets spanning Conway Twitty to Bruno Mars, Corey is sure to provide one of a kind entertainment.

Join us for great live music on the patio and our Wine Night specials, including $3 house wines, $5 nachos, $5 pimento cheese and pita and half price select bottles of wine.

*Music weather permitting.

Info
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423-485-3050
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Corey Evitts on the Patio - 2018-07-11 18:00:00
DI 15.26

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 29, 2018

Saturday

June 30, 2018

Sunday

July 1, 2018

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours