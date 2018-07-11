Corey Evitts on the Patio

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Corey Evitts will be on the patio performing music from all eras and styles. With a plastic drum and set of maracas, Corey began his musical career at age 2, continuing to hone his craft. With live sets spanning Conway Twitty to Bruno Mars, Corey is sure to provide one of a kind entertainment.

Join us for great live music on the patio and our Wine Night specials, including $3 house wines, $5 nachos, $5 pimento cheese and pita and half price select bottles of wine.

*Music weather permitting.