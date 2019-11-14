Corey Smith, the fan made man, has sold over 1 million concert tickets, 1.5 million digital singles and over 220,000 albums. Smith has amassed an unfailingly devout fan base, not only in his native Southeast region, but all around the nation, simply by telling it the way it is. He has released 10 albums including 2011’s Top 20 release The Broken Record. Corey has written every word on every album himself and he produced 9 out of 10 of the projects. Smith’s concerts, which were documented on his last live release, Live in Chattanooga, regularly sell out, with audiences singing along to such fan favorites as the coming of age anthem “Twenty One,” the nostalgic time warp “If I Could Do It Again” and the group hug “I Love Everyone.” In Summer 2015, Corey teamed up with producer Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band) for his most recent album, “While the Gettin’ Is Good,” which was released on Sugar Hill Records. Corey consistently tours, hitting around 120 dates per year and is working on new music for his next project.