Live blues/soul/Afrillachian rock music by Cornbred, East Tennessee's wiliest young poet on the one-man band music tip. Check out more on Cornbred.us or Facebook.com/corn.bred.5
Cornbred
Mayo’s 3820 Brainerd Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Concerts & Live Music
Monday
-
Talks & ReadingsSunflowers & Relatives
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Art & ExhibitionsEssentials of Paper
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicEyehategod, Mountain of Wizard
-
Art & ExhibitionsFigure Drawing with George Dawnay
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOriginal Paintings by Melissa Gates
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Food & DrinkEat Green for Tennessee
-
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicDJ Battle – Round One
Thursday
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Credit Card Travel Hacking for Beginners"
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsHome School Workshop: Wayne's World
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsNathan Kilpatrick Artist Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Home & GardenCrabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival
-
-
Education & LearningHomebuyer Workshop
-
-
This & ThatSiskin Air Show
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Art & ExhibitionsFamily Fun Day: Wayne's Wild World
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsFamily Fun Day: Wayne's World
-
-
Home & GardenTasteBuds Grow Chattanooga Farm Tour
-
-
Theater & Dance“The Glass Menagerie”