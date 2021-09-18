The Corner Market on 55th

5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It's that time of year again! On Saturday, September 18, we will be hosting our Corner Market on 55th to welcome the Fall Season.

Shop from a variety of local, Chattanooga vendors - many of which are from right here in St. Elmo!

There will be a lot of safe space to move around. We will have a large section of our street blocked off to host the market, so everyone can shop or hang around outside.

This is a family & pet friendly event!

VENDORS:

Asarum Food Truck

Ashen Ceramics

Bloom CBD

Feral Grandmother

Forget Me Not Candle Co

Head River Farms

Here/Now Art

Holy Moly Textiles

JamieRae Pottery

Locicero Vintage

Local Juice

Lolo Bars

National Park Partners

Self Custom Works

Slow Drawl Ceramics

SnoLaLa

Southern Sun Design

Style Verde

The Bitter Bottle

*We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our vendors, and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending The Corner Market on 55th.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By attending The Corner Market on 55th, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.*

Info

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
