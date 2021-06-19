The Corner Market on 55th

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It's that time of year again! This Saturday, June 19th we will be hosting our Corner Market on 55th to kickoff summertime!

Shop local for Father's Day this year! You can find the perfect gifts for all your loved one's (that includes yourself) from a variety of local, Chattanooga vendors - many of which are from right here in St. Elmo!

There will be a lot of safe space to move around! We will have a large section of our street blocked off for local vendors so everyone can shop or hang around outside.

This is a family & pet friendly event!

VENDORS:

Almanac Supply Co

Asarum Food Truck

Ashen Ceramics

Bloom CBD

CHA CHA Vintage

Dust Collection Vintage

Erica Scoggins

Feral Grandmother

Forget Me Not Candle Co

Green Thumb Vintage

Grumpy Kenny Photo

Head River Farms

Here/Now Art

Hippy Dye Company

Infinity

JamieRae Pottery

Kaitlyn Anderson

Kate Kolodi

Lolo Bars

Love Runners

National Park Partners

Pie Place Chatt

Plant Candy Collective

Slow Drawl Ceramics

SnoLaLa

The Bitter Bottle

Velo coffee Roasters

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Markets
4236643302
