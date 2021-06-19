The Corner Market on 55th
It's that time of year again! This Saturday, June 19th we will be hosting our Corner Market on 55th to kickoff summertime!
Shop local for Father's Day this year! You can find the perfect gifts for all your loved one's (that includes yourself) from a variety of local, Chattanooga vendors - many of which are from right here in St. Elmo!
There will be a lot of safe space to move around! We will have a large section of our street blocked off for local vendors so everyone can shop or hang around outside.
This is a family & pet friendly event!
VENDORS:
Almanac Supply Co
Asarum Food Truck
Ashen Ceramics
Bloom CBD
CHA CHA Vintage
Dust Collection Vintage
Erica Scoggins
Feral Grandmother
Forget Me Not Candle Co
Green Thumb Vintage
Grumpy Kenny Photo
Head River Farms
Here/Now Art
Hippy Dye Company
Infinity
JamieRae Pottery
Kaitlyn Anderson
Kate Kolodi
Lolo Bars
Love Runners
National Park Partners
Pie Place Chatt
Plant Candy Collective
Slow Drawl Ceramics
SnoLaLa
The Bitter Bottle
Velo coffee Roasters