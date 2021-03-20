The Corner Market on 55th

It's that time of year again! This Saturday, March 20th we will be hosting an outdoor, socially responsible, springtime Corner Market.

Shop local for Mother's Day this year! You can find the perfect gifts for all your loved one's (that includes yourself) from a variety of local, Chattanooga vendors - many of which are from right here in St. Elmo!

There will be a lot of safe space to move around! We will have 90ft of our street blocked off for local vendors so everyone can shop or hang around OUTSIDE. The air might be crisp, but there's going to be fire pits, hot coffee, or cold craft brew!

All CDC recommendations and guidelines will be observed.

🦮 This is a family & pet friendly event! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

VENDORS:

Lil Oso

Alecia Vera

Almanac Supply co

Ashen Ceramics

By Estelle

Feral Grandmother

Flora Goods

Goodman’s Coffee Roasters

Larco Vintage

Latitude Leather

Head River Farm

Hippy Dye Company

Self Custom Works

Slow Drawl Ceramics

The Bitter Bottle

Velo

Infinity

CHA CHA Vintage

The Local Juicery