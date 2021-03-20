The Corner Market on 55th
It's that time of year again! This Saturday, March 20th we will be hosting an outdoor, socially responsible, springtime Corner Market.
Shop local for Mother's Day this year! You can find the perfect gifts for all your loved one's (that includes yourself) from a variety of local, Chattanooga vendors - many of which are from right here in St. Elmo!
There will be a lot of safe space to move around! We will have 90ft of our street blocked off for local vendors so everyone can shop or hang around OUTSIDE. The air might be crisp, but there's going to be fire pits, hot coffee, or cold craft brew!
All CDC recommendations and guidelines will be observed.
🦮 This is a family & pet friendly event! 👨👩👧👦
VENDORS:
Lil Oso
Alecia Vera
Almanac Supply co
Ashen Ceramics
By Estelle
Feral Grandmother
Flora Goods
Goodman’s Coffee Roasters
Larco Vintage
Latitude Leather
Head River Farm
Hippy Dye Company
Self Custom Works
Slow Drawl Ceramics
The Bitter Bottle
Velo
Infinity
CHA CHA Vintage
The Local Juicery