Corporate Identity & Branding

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Does your side hustle or new small business need a quality logo?

Learn what goes into creating a good logo and how to establish an identity standard document for your company.

In this class we’ll look at examples of good logos and bad logos and discuss what makes a logo iconic or better suited to be a first grader’s art project. We’ll discuss how to find a good logo designer and what resources to look into in you’d like to take a stab at creating your own logo.

We’ll also discuss why you need an identity standards guideline if you have others that work with your logo and how to create one for your business.

And we’ll learn how to apply logos to social media posts before you post them.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Ócsai is a marketing and communications professional who's been taking photos professionally for the past 10 years. She's always on the hunt for her next favorite book or podcast (feel free to send her your summer reading or listening list). She loves traveling, spending time with family and friends, and a good house-made ginger beer. You can find her on Instagram at @suzanneocsai.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
