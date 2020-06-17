Corvettes on The Square

Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Corvettes on The Square

Rain or Shine Corvette Lovers will Gather at O'Reilly's adjacent to Cambridge Square Ooltewah Tennessee on Hwy 64 June 17 at 6pm.

From there we will Cruise Cambridge Square in one Caravan and follow the Leader to the Parking Lot of DAVIS WAYNE'S Restaurant on the Square. I have the Entire Outdoor Seating Reserved for Corvette Lovers. So get ready to meet your fellow Corvette Friends for a Fun Evening.

This is a gathering of Corvette lovers and is not associated with Cambridge Square events.

Feel encouraged to wear a mask if you desire.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/3048470751897224/ 

Cambridge Square 4362 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
