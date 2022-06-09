Cosplay at the Hunter

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Event Header Source_Q2_June Person dressed as fairy posing in a grassy field

In celebration of our current special exhibit “Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration,” you are invited to the Hunter’s first Cosplay Night. Cosplay as a character from your favorite fandom for a chance to win a cosplay contest. Enjoy illustrations from your favorite fantasy series like “Game of Thrones,” “Earthsea,” and “The Spiderwick Chronicles.” There will be fantastical treats for sale from couture cotton candy cart Bonjour Sucre, a cash bar and booths selling collectibles and treats. Everyone is welcome.

Regular admission applies, $5 off for guests who arrive in costume; Youth 17 and under are free.