Costume Party Jamboree

Behold The Brave - Chattanooga, TN
SWEETTALKER - Nashville, TN
Brother Lee & The Leather Jackals - St Louis, MO
The Minks - Nashville, TN
Starbenders - Atlanta, GA
April 06, 2018
JJ's Bohemia
231 E M L King Blvd,
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Admission: $8 w/ a costume || $12 w/o a costume.
Party starts at 8pm
Show starts at 9pm
21+
Costume Party/Contest rules!
Be creative.
Wear a costume, save 4 bucks at the door AND be entered to win a top 3 "best costume" spot for free merch and booze*.
Winners will be decided by Behold the Brave at 10pm so if you wanna win, get there in time to get entered!! LETS PARTY
*we know you're wondering, you'll see. Trust.