Costume Party Jamboree

JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Behold The Brave - Chattanooga, TN

SWEETTALKER - Nashville, TN

Brother Lee & The Leather Jackals - St Louis, MO

The Minks - Nashville, TN

Starbenders - Atlanta, GA

April 06, 2018

JJ's Bohemia

231 E M L King Blvd,

Chattanooga, TN 37403

Admission: $8 w/ a costume || $12 w/o a costume.

Party starts at 8pm

Show starts at 9pm

21+

Costume Party/Contest rules!

Be creative.

Wear a costume, save 4 bucks at the door AND be entered to win a top 3 "best costume" spot for free merch and booze*.

Winners will be decided by Behold the Brave at 10pm so if you wanna win, get there in time to get entered!! LETS PARTY

*we know you're wondering, you'll see. Trust.

Info
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
