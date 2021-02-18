Cotter Hill & Band

to

Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Cotter Hill & Band

Join us Thursday for Cotter Hill & his band Live in Bar Watson at 8pm!

No cover • $12 Beer Buckets • $5 Royal Flush Shots • Half Price Nachos

Happy Hour 4pm-7pm

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
