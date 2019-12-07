Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck

Google Calendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00

St Peter's Episcopal Church 848 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

On Saturday, December 7th, as part of the COUNTERPOINT Concert series, Tim Hinck will be joined by musicians from Chattanooga and New York to present a performance of Bach’s ‘Magnificat’ with orchestra, chorus, and vocal soloists.

This performance will be held at 7:30 PM at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (848 Ashland Terrace). 100% of the ticket proceeds will go to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank with the goal of feeding hundreds of folks who need food this holiday season. Tickets for this event are $20 general admission, $7 for students.

Tickets and information can be found at: https://bachfoodbank.eventbrite.com/

Tickets will also be available at the door for purchase with cash or credit card. (This project is generously supported by ArtsBuild and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church & School.)

Info

St Peter's Episcopal Church 848 Ashland Terrace, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck - 2019-12-07 19:30:00
DI 16.46

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 20, 2019

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours