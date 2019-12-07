Counterpoint Concert series with Tim Hinck

On Saturday, December 7th, as part of the COUNTERPOINT Concert series, Tim Hinck will be joined by musicians from Chattanooga and New York to present a performance of Bach’s ‘Magnificat’ with orchestra, chorus, and vocal soloists.

This performance will be held at 7:30 PM at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (848 Ashland Terrace). 100% of the ticket proceeds will go to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank with the goal of feeding hundreds of folks who need food this holiday season. Tickets for this event are $20 general admission, $7 for students.

Tickets and information can be found at: https://bachfoodbank.eventbrite.com/

Tickets will also be available at the door for purchase with cash or credit card. (This project is generously supported by ArtsBuild and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church & School.)