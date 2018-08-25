Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills

Google Calendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Country Cool Comedy is three nationally touring comedians who all have southern roots. Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills have been friends for over a decade and have stood in it, walked through it, and come out the other side laughing. It’s comedy for better or worse and they will keep you laughing at yourself as you relate to their experiences. These ladies keep a sense of humor through all of life’s ups and downs showing that with laughter.......a country girl can survive.

Info
Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Comedy
Google Calendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Country Cool Comedy: Trish Suhr, Leanne Morgan and Karen Mills - 2018-08-25 20:00:00
DI 15.19

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

May 11, 2018

Saturday

May 12, 2018

Sunday

May 13, 2018

Monday

May 14, 2018

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours