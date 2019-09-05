"Country Music" preview screening

Songbirds North 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

WTCI, the Tennessee Valley’s PBS station, will host a special 45-minute preview screening of the upcoming Ken Burns documentary series, Country Music on Thursday, September 5 at 6 PM.

Guests at this event will revel in a sneak preview from the series, a behind-the-scenes experience with Songbirds artifacts and a performance by the New Dismembered Tennesseans. Sponsored by Merrill Lynch, a Bank of America company, this special PBS evening will feature hot appetizers and a cash bar in one of the most unique music-centric venues in the country.

Country Music is an eight-part, 16-hour documentary series directed and produced by Ken Burns that explores the history of a uniquely American art form. Guests will enjoy a 45-minute overview of the entire Country Music series through segments featuring stories about Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks and more exploring the spirit and history of the country music genre. This epic series will debut on-air Sunday, September 15 and be available to stream online.

