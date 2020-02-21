Couple's Massage 101

How many times have you come home from work tired & stressed out, aching and grumpy? You look online and your massage therapist is closed. Great. Now what? You look to your partner, but all you get is a 5 minute shoulder rub and then they want you to work on them. That just doesn't work for anyone.

This class is for any partner - from friends to significant others, who wants to learn how to properly massage another person.

When you sign up for class you will get:

1 hour class total

30 minutes on the table for each person

Stretching PDF to help make the effects last longer

Free gift from the Mad Hatter Massage retail line

We will cover the basics of massaging your partner and help you relax!

Ticket covers TWO people. There is no need to purchase a ticket for each person individually.

About the teacher:

Mattie Bearden is a licensed massage therapist, owner of Mad Hatter Massage and Wellness, fitness & wellness program creator, athlete, mother of two, and general chaos coordinator. She believes in helping people get active and increase their wellness through movement to help better their lives through her online & in person courses as well as event massage, including 8 Ironman competitions and over 75 other smaller events. As an athlete struggling with Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) herself and treating it with massage therapy, she strives to give each and every client results from start to finish to keep them in top shape.